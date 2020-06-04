Don't Miss

George Floyd had coronavirus

By BBC
June 4, 2020

George Floyd

(BBC) — African American George Floyd, whose death in police custody triggered a wave of protests across the US, tested positive for the virus weeks before his death.

A 20-page autopsy report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office shows he had the virus on 3 April.

However, because the virus’s genetic code can remain in someone’s body for weeks, it is likely that he was asymptomatic at the time of his death but showed a “persistent positivity from previous infection”, said the medical report.

Dr Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner who was one of two doctors who conducted a private autopsy for Floyd, told the New York Times that county officials had not informed him that Floyd had tested positive for Covid-19.

“If you do the autopsy and it’s positive for the coronavirus, it’s usual to tell everyone who is going to be in touch with the body. There would have been more care,” he said.

