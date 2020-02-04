Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

General Nursing Programme admissions

By SALCC
February 4, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – All persons who applied for admission to the General Nursing Programme at Department of Health Sciences of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College for the 2019/2020 academic year are informed that they must collect their responses from the Department of Health Sciences on Monday, 3rd and Tuesday, 4th February 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Every effort must be made to collect the responses at the stipulated date and time.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

More Youth/Education Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.