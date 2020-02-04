General Nursing Programme admissions

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – All persons who applied for admission to the General Nursing Programme at Department of Health Sciences of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College for the 2019/2020 academic year are informed that they must collect their responses from the Department of Health Sciences on Monday, 3rd and Tuesday, 4th February 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Every effort must be made to collect the responses at the stipulated date and time.

