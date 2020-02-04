General Nursing Programme admissions

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – All persons who applied for admission to the General Nursing Programme at Department of Health Sciences of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College for the 2019/2020 academic year are informed that they must collect their responses from the Department of Health Sciences on Monday, 3rd and Tuesday, 4th February 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Every effort must be made to collect the responses at the stipulated date and time.
(0)(0)
More Youth/Education Stories
- Local poet gets hands-on February 3, 2020
- Donation of Walcott library to SALCC library January 31, 2020
- NYC calls for proactive measures for youth in face of crime January 30, 2020
- National report drafters graduate January 29, 2020
- University of Vermont, Saint Lucia collaborate January 28, 2020