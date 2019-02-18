Gayle set for retirement after World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 17, CMC – Prolific West Indies power hitter Chris Gayle is set to retire from One-Day international cricket following the 2019 World Cup.

The 40-year-old Gayle has scored 9,727 ODI runs – second only to the legendary Brian Lara among West Indians – in 284 matches since his debut in 1999.

However, he will continue to be available for T20s.

Gayle has played 103 Tests for West Indies, but in recent years has focused on limited-overs matches, both internationally and in domestic Twenty20 competitions.