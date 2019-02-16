Gaston and Victor win in Independence 8-Ball

(SNO) — The third edition of the Cue Sports Saint Lucia Inc Independence 8 Ball Championship continued over the past weekend with the fifth and sixth qualifying rounds.

The fifth qualifier was held at Chaps Place in Mon Repos and the sixth at Haro’s Tailoring Plus in Vieux Fort.

On Friday, February 8 at Chaps Place, we saw Cecil Gaston of Mon Repos qualify in first place, winning 2-1 over Zach Maxwell of Micoud in the final match

On Saturday, February 9 at Haro’s, it was Kennrick Victor of Vieux Fort who qualified in first place winning 2-0 over Joel Harding of Vieux Fort.

All four players have qualified for the tournament final slated for February 23 at the Vide Bouteille Cultural Club in La Clery, Castries.

The tournament will continue this coming weekend, Friday, February 15 at BH Bar in Dennery and Saturday, February 16 at People’s Pub in Vieux Fort. Matches start at 7 p.m.

This competition is sponsored by Sean Wrecker & Garage Service, Gemini Impressions, the Ministry of Youth & Sports and participating venues.