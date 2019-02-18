Don't Miss
Gas prices in Barbados drop

By Barbados Nation
February 18, 2019

(BARBADOS NATION) — Effective midnight Sunday, February 17, the retail prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will decrease, while the price of liquefied petroleum gas remains unchanged.

The retail price of gasoline will be adjusted from BDS $3.60 per litre to BDS $3.56 per litre, a reduction of 0.04 cents. The price of diesel has decreased by 0.11 cents per litre, moving from $3.00 per litre to $2.89 per litre. Kerosene will retail at $1.40 per litre, down from $1.44, a reduction of 0.04 cents.

Liquefied petroleum gas will continue to retail as adjusted at December 2, 2018. The 100lb cylinder will retail for $163.07, the 25lb cylinder at $45.87, the 22lb cylinder at $40.53, and the 20lb cylinder at $36.84.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

