Gas, diesel prices increased; cylinder prices decreased

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and the government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100lb cylinders has changed.
The retail price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, October 21, 2019.
– Gasoline increased from $2.91 to $2.92 per litre or $13.21 to $13.28 per gallon
– Diesel increased from $2.82 to $2.94 per litre or $12.81 to $13.37 per gallon
– Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.79 per litre or $8.12 per gallon
– 20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) decreased from $32.28 to $31.38 per cylinder
– 22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) decreased from $35.79 to $34.79 per cylinder
– 100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $205.22 to $200.71 per cylinder
The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, November 11, 2019.
