Garbage piles up in Pavee, residents frustrated

(SNO) – Residents of Pavee, Castries are calling on the authorities investigate a garbage collection issue in their community as well as clear up approximately two-months worth of waste.

It is alleged that the garbage collectors empty the bins but do little or nothing to collect the waste outside the bins.

The collectors were last in the community about two days ago to collect the waste from the bin.

Residents said the garbage stench is unbearable, especially when it rains.

“They always taking the garbage in the bin but not outside of the bin,” one resident told our newsroom.

When asked why the collectors would do such a thing, the resident replied: “They say is not them that have to take it.”

The residents said while it understandable that the sanitation workers are tasked with emptying the bins, something must be done to collect the garbage that has piled up outside the bins, as their health is at risk.

“I don’t know but somebody have to move it, that not good for people health… I really want them to come and move it,” another resident added.

The authorities have repeatedly advised persons not to dump rubbish outside the bins.