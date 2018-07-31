Garbage collection delayed in the Gros-Islet collection zone

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The SLSWMA wishes to inform the public that the collection contractor assigned to the Gros-Islet Collection Zone is experiencing difficulty with collection equipment and is therefore unavailable for the collection of solid waste throughout the zone.

As such collection will be delayed until the Authority is able to mobilize sufficient equipment to adequately undertake the collection.

Residents are encouraged to exercise patience as staff of the Authority work feverishly to ensure that an acceptable service is provided to all residents affected.

The Authority urges all residents to contact its office at telephone numbers 453-2208 or 450-7070 or message via Whatsapp at 724-5544 for further assistance.