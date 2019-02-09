Don't Miss
Gang leader convicted for ordering botched shootings that killed bystanders

By Emily Saul
February 9, 2019

Nicholas Washington

(NEW YORK POST) — The leader of Brooklyn’s so-called “gang that couldn’t shoot straight” was hit Friday — with a conviction.

Jurors nailed Nicholas Washington for ordering the murders of two rivals that instead led to the slayings of innocent bystanders both times.

Washington’s guilty verdict on murder-in-aid of racketeering and other charges followed a three-week trial in which his lawyer used Jay-Z’s songs about growing up in the Marcy Houses to illustrate the violent atmosphere in which his client lived.

The Marcy Houses are also where Washington’s G’z Up cocaine gangbangers first killed innocent bystander Steven Negron in 2005. Negron was fatally shot when Washington’s crew opened fire on an alleged rival standing next to him.

The next murder was in 2006, when yet again the gun-slinging gang intended to kill a rival — and instead fatally shot Andrell Napper, who was standing next to their target.

“As the jury found, Washington planned and directed two murderous schemes related to his drug trafficking enterprise at the Marcy Houses that left two unintended victims dead,” United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. “Washington will now be held responsible for this total disregard for human life.”

Washington faces a mandatory term of life imprisonment when sentenced.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

