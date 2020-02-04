Gallagher and RMS join to deliver innovative solutions locally

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Gallagher and Risk Management Services Ltd. (RMS) will head into 2020 with an increased focus on global technology that provides accessible insurance coverage, and solutions delivered through experienced local professionals seeking their best interests.

“Gallagher and RMS clients throughout the Caribbean will benefit from our shared standards, global expertise and technology that help improve risk management strategies and solutions while still maintaining our regional ties,” said Matthew Pragnell, Group CEO of Gallagher in the Caribbean.

Gallagher has operated in the Caribbean for decades including offices in Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent, St. Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis. The two brokerage companies announced a partnership earlier this month that aims to match their shared regional mission with world-class risk management solutions. This was sanctioned by the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago, Inspector of Financial Institutions.

“For some time we have been looking for strategic solutions to better serve the expanding dynamic of regional businesses and consolidate better market reach for all our customers,” said Christian Low, Managing Director of RMS. “By joining the Gallagher family, we have become part of the fourth largest broker in the world, with access to an impressive array of the latest risk management products and technologies that will definitely inure to our client’s benefit.”

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Formed in the late 1970’s and located in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, RMS is one of that country’s top three brokers. It offers property/casualty and employee benefits products and services to a wide range of private, public and multinational entities in the manufacturing, oil and energy and service industries.

