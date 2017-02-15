UPDATED: Funeral service for double homicide victims

The funeral service for double homicide victims Jeffery Abella and Sandrina Joseph is being held today, Feb. 15 at the Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in La Clery, Castries.
Interment is at the Choc Cemetery.
The funeral service follows a candlelight vigil held for the victims in La Clery last evening.
Government Minister and Castries North Parliamentary Representative Stephenson King, 2016 Saint Lucia Labour Party candidate for Castries North John Charlery, and personnel from the Human Services Department attended the service.
Joseph’s two children – reported to be very emotional – also attended.
They were the ones who discovered their mother and her boyfriend (Abella) dead in a bedroom of their Active Hill, La Clery home on the morning of Feb. 1.
Police said Joseph died as a result of brain injury secondary to traumatic head injury, and that Abella died as a result of traumatic brain injury secondary to multiple chop wounds to the head.
The children’s father, ex-convict Don Pierre Louis, 37, of La Pansee, Castries was charged with capital murder in connection with the double homicide.
It is alleged that Louis had threatened Joseph’s life after he was released from prison.
What a turn out.My condolences go out to the families and the children,we are tired and we cannot take no more.Stop the violence and the violent ones St.lucia.
Rip
Rip
Rest in peace