Fundraising campaign for double homicide victim’s children

An online fundraising campaign is underway for the children of Sandrina Joseph, who was killed along with her boyfriend at their Active Hill, La Clery, Castries residence last week.
The bodies of Joseph, 29, and Jeffery Cashim Abella, 26, were discovered by her children in the bedroom after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Police said the bodies, which were discovered in the bedroom, had “multiple apparent injuries”.
According to the GofundMe campaign, Joseph’s children, Donnel and Sharice, ages 10 and 11, are “left alone and scared that they no longer have there main support system to provide for them”.
“The funds are needed as soon as possible to help assist the children in paying for their mother’s funeral as well as food and shelter. Our family will be extremrely grateful for any donations given to help support the children during this tramtic time,” the campaign stated.
Police said one individual is in custody “assisting” with the investigations.
Here is the campaign link: https://www.gofundme.com/finical-aid-for-shingays-kids