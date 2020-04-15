Fundraising appeal set up online for Saint Lucian who died from COVID-19

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Funds are being sought via GoFundMe to offset medical and funeral expenses for the family of Craig Auguste, a Saint Lucian who died from COVID-19 complications at a hospital in New York, the USA on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Auguste, who was originally from Soufriere in Saint Lucia, was 32 years old.He had been living in Brooklyn, New York at the time of his death.
A relative told St. Lucia News Online that Auguste had no known pre-existing health problems prior to being infected by the novel coronavirus.
The page set up for Auguste on GoFundMe, the online fundraising portal, had raised just over $2,000 at the time of posting this story. The goal is to raise $10,000.
“He was the beloved brother of our faculty member, Nadeen Sullivan,” a statement on the page reads. “A Rowena Samuels is organising this fundraising appeal on behalf of Nadeen Sullivan.”
To donate, please CLICK HERE.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Accident/Tragedy
- BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucian who stabbed sisters multiple times in Dominica caught!
- BREAKING NEWS: Another Saint Lucian overseas dies from COVID-19
- Teen suspected of drowning in Boguis river (+video)
- Motorcyclist sustain serious injuries in Marchand collision
- Cuba develops vaccine to combat COVID-19
- Saint Lucia still on partial shutdown for COVID-19
- PAHO warns Caribbean to prepare for full COVID blast
- Search for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up in China, US
- BREAKING NEWS: Trump freezes funding for WHO