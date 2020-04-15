Don't Miss

Fundraising appeal set up online for Saint Lucian who died from COVID-19

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 15, 2020

Craig Auguste

(St. Lucia News Online) — Funds are being sought via GoFundMe to offset medical and funeral expenses for the family of Craig Auguste, a Saint Lucian who died from COVID-19 complications at a hospital in New York, the USA on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Auguste, who was originally from Soufriere in Saint Lucia, was 32 years old.He had been living in Brooklyn, New York at the time of his death.

A relative told St. Lucia News Online that Auguste had no known pre-existing health problems prior to being infected by the novel coronavirus.

The page set up for Auguste on GoFundMe, the online fundraising portal, had raised just over $2,000 at the time of posting this story. The goal is to raise $10,000.

“He was the beloved brother of our faculty member, Nadeen Sullivan,” a statement on the page reads. “A Rowena Samuels is organising this fundraising appeal on behalf of Nadeen Sullivan.”

To donate, please CLICK HERE.

