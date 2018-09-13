Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Funded NextGen Global Franchising Competition 2019 deadline has been extended to September 15th

By SLUDTERA
September 13, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – SLUDTERA would like to inform Entrepreneurs between the ages of 21 – 35 years from St. Lucia, the Caribbean and Latin America, who have been in business for 1-5 years, with the potential to scale through franchising, that applications to the funded NextGen Global Franchising Competition 2019 deadline has been extended to September 15th.

The NextGen in Franchising Global Competition is a worldwide program that engages millennial entrepreneurs seeking to grow their businesses through the franchise model, and the only business incubator in the world focused on franchising.

Applications close September 15, 2018. Winners will be notified in October 2018 and must attend the IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 24 – 27, 2019.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.