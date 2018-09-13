Funded NextGen Global Franchising Competition 2019 deadline has been extended to September 15th

(PRESS RELEASE) – SLUDTERA would like to inform Entrepreneurs between the ages of 21 – 35 years from St. Lucia, the Caribbean and Latin America, who have been in business for 1-5 years, with the potential to scale through franchising, that applications to the funded NextGen Global Franchising Competition 2019 deadline has been extended to September 15th.

The NextGen in Franchising Global Competition is a worldwide program that engages millennial entrepreneurs seeking to grow their businesses through the franchise model, and the only business incubator in the world focused on franchising.

Applications close September 15, 2018. Winners will be notified in October 2018 and must attend the IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 24 – 27, 2019.