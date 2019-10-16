Fully-funded British Chevening Scholarships available for Saint Lucians

Share This On:

Saint Lucians are being encouraged to apply for the British Chevening Scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in the United Kingdom (UK).

This prestigious scholarship is fully funded by the UK government and is open to all Saint Lucians to apply to study in any field of their choosing.

The deadline for applications is November 5, 2019.

The Chevening Scholarships Programme aims to support future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers to study degree level courses in the UK.

For the last 35 years, Chevening has supported 50,000 people from around the world to study in a UK institution, and then return to their home countries to help transform their societies.

Saint Lucia has produced over 30 Chevening scholars since the programme began, with graduates in a multiplicity of fields including law, media, politics, science and social development.

This year Saint Lucia had three outstanding women win the Chevening scholarship: Hannolair Michaud, Liz Joseph and Sherika Trim who are all now studying their master’s degrees in the UK.

The British High Commission is inviting Saint Lucians to take advantage of this invaluable opportunity to study at the postgraduate level at a UK university of their choice. Applications are done online at www.chevening.org and the High Commission is available to give further guidance and details if needed.

Saint Lucia was highlighted in Chevening’s 35th-anniversary observance when former government minister Dr. Jimmy Fletcher was named as a Chevening Global Changemaker for his outstanding work and leadership on climate change, especially as it relates to small island developing states.

Saint Lucia was one of only two Caribbean countries given this recognition with Jamaica being the other island.

