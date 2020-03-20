‘Full transition’ of Victoria Hospital to OKEU Hospital begins next Wednesday

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Health and Wellness informs the General Public that the full transition of the Victoria Hospital to the Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital commences Wednesday, March, 25, 2020.

In the interim the public is hereby informed of the following:

1. All elective surgeries at the Victoria Hospital and out-patient clinics at Owen King EU Hospital are suspended until further notice. ONLY EMERGENCY SURGERIES WILL BE PERFORMED.

2. The Victoria Hospital is collaborating with other health departments, hospitals, and other agencies to decrease the patient admission census during the transition and to ensure safe and efficient patient transfer to the OKEU Hospital.

The public will be updated continuously on the transitioning process from the Victoria Hospital to the Owen King European Union Hospital.

