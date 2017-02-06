St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

Fuel prices go up

Press Release
February 6, 2017

Gas-Pump-blue-generic+flippedPRESS RELEASE – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded), diesel and the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed.

The price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, February 06, 2017:

GASOLINE – from $2.61 to $2.62 per litre OR from $11.86 to $11.92 per gallon

Diesel from $2.36 to $2.39 per litre OR $10.71 to $10.84 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $27.84 to $29. 12 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $30.91 to $32.31 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $186.40 to $192.76 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, February 27, 2017.

