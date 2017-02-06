Fuel prices go up

PRESS RELEASE – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded), diesel and the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed.
The price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, February 06, 2017:
GASOLINE – from $2.61 to $2.62 per litre OR from $11.86 to $11.92 per gallon
Diesel from $2.36 to $2.39 per litre OR $10.71 to $10.84 per gallon
20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $27.84 to $29. 12 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $30.91 to $32.31 per cylinder
100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $186.40 to $192.76 per cylinder
Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon
The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, February 27, 2017.