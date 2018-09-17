Don't Miss
Fuel price adjustments

By Department of Commerce
September 17, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed.

The retail price of kerosene, gasoline and diesel remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday September 17, 2018:

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) decreased from $32.91 to $32.64 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) decreased from $36.48 to $$36.18 per cylinder
100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $207.07 to $204.42 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.99 per litre or $9.04 per gallon
Gasoline remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon
Diesel remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday October 08, 2018.

