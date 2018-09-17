Fuel price adjustments

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed.

The retail price of kerosene, gasoline and diesel remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday September 17, 2018:

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) decreased from $32.91 to $32.64 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) decreased from $36.48 to $$36.18 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $207.07 to $204.42 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.99 per litre or $9.04 per gallon

Gasoline remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon

Diesel remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday October 08, 2018.