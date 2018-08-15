‘From maternity to the other side of the (St. Jude Hospital) stadium in the hot sun’ (letter to the editor)

Dear Editor: I’m currently admitted at the St Jude’s Hospital and I want to know what the f*** the Ministry of Health is doing.

I was admitted on Sunday and today is Wednesday. People are coming in and there are no beds. I’ve been there from Sunday and my sheets haven’t been changed and I’m not blaming the nurses or doctors. They are trying with the little resources they have.

Yesterday, I had to go for a chest x-ray and they had to push me from maternity to the other side of the stadium in the hot sun so I can be x-rayed. And I had to be pushed in the hot sun back to maternity.

I want to know what the hell the Ministry of Health is doing because when they’re sick they can afford to fly out of the country for treatment, but I can’t afford to go anywhere.

I’m so upset but I have to keep my blood pressure down.

– Concerned

Editor’s note: This letter was actually received a week ago, around this time, but only now getting around to publishing it.