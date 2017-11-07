From Bordelais inmate to pastor: “I was arrested by the Holy Ghost”

Just last year he was an inmate at the Bordelais Correctional Facility for an offence which he said he did not commit, but today he is a junior pastor at the Bethesda Tabernacle Blood and Faith Ministries.

Kimworth Wiliams, 35, who hails from the community of Babonneau, said he is now following a straight and narrow path, and is yearning to go back to the place he was once incarcerated, as a pastor.

He had been on remand for seven years and some months before his case was finally dismissed earlier this year.

According to the newly converted, he decided to change his life while on remand after listening to the pastors who came to minister to the inmates at the facility. He however added that it was Pastor Wally St. Juste whose preaching deeply touched him and inspired him to become a follower of the Bethesda Tabernacle Blood and Faith Ministries.

Williams said as a result, he and other inmates decided to form a prayer group and began ministering to other inmates. He said they would pray and fast and offer deliverance to other inmates who were experiencing various types of problems. According to him, whenever there were activities at the facility he would be called upon to pray.

Williams said a few inmates tried to discourage him from ministering, but it did not work.

“I became a spiritual leader at the facility and had my own ministry in it. Some years ago I was ordained by Pastor Wally. I was blessed by Pastor Wally’s ministry…” Williams told this reporter in an interview.

He added, “God has been working with me… Many people have been touched by my ministry.”

William said now that he is out of the facility, he will be continuing the work he began there.

He called on those incarcerated to have faith in God and keep praying, adding that God can use them for the same purpose he was used.

According to the born-again Christian, his friends and family are proud of him, commending him for changing his life.

His message to those criminals out there, is to think of their future, search within themselves to find out what is their purpose on earth and stay away from crime. He warned them that the simple things they do will determine their destiny.

“Sometimes you listen to a particular type of music and it influences you…Sometimes you look at a particular type of video and it influences you. The choices you make may have consequences later, not only for you, but also your family. Search within yourself and find out who you really are, and why you were created,” Williams said in a pastoral voice.

He added: “Crime does not pay… It pays the judges, lawyers, prosecutors, police officers…”

According to Williams, who grew up in a Catholic family, he was misled by his peers by whom he wanted to be accepted. He however added that it did not have any serious consequences on his life.

“I was wrongly accused… I was not arrested by the police, I was arrested by the Holy Ghost…” he said.

Williams went on to say that it had to happen that way for him to change his life, adding that his calling was to become a pastor which he rejected. However, according to the former DJ, the tribulation one goes through should be placed behind one’s back and focus on the future.

He described Bordelais Correctional Facility as a “very, very terrible” place to be.