Friends believe Lester “flipped” if he indeed committed Ephraim’s murder

Several persons who describe themselves as close friends of murder accused Lester Daniel, has said that the well-known photographer and Movielink Entertainment Facebook page administrator, may have finally lost his temper on the night of the alleged murder, after enduring an alleged series of harassment from known gangsters and troublemakers.

Daniel, 39, appeared in court today for the offence of non-capital murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Ike Ephraim, whose battered and bloodied body was found in a drain in Caye Mange, Gros Islet last week. A post mortem revealed that the Reduit, Gros Islet died from severe head injuries.

Most people know Daniel as a “humble”, “hardworking hustler” – not a violent murdering maniac, according to his friends.

He was allegedly operating a bar/night club in Bois d’Orange, Gros Islet between the night of Tuesday, June 20 and the morning of Wednesday, June 21 when hell broke lose between him and the deceased. From all indications there was a heated argument and a physical altercation.

There are many rumours as to what allegedly occurred. Most bloggers branded the deceased as the instigator, who was allegedly intoxicated. They also claimed that Daniel was the victim, who was fighting back to protect his life and business.

Several friends of the incarcerated father told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that while they don’t condone violence they believe if Daniel is guilty he may have been forced to take deadly action out of retaliatory fear.

“Ike has his goons and everyone including Lester [Daniel] knows this, today for Ike tomorrow for Lester,” one ‘close friend’ told SNO.

“Lester is my padna, he is no troublemaker, he is humle. The man flip gasa. I won’t say much but if you saw what happen night, anyone would flip…I agree he went too far but if he didn’t Ike would come back for him,” the friend added.

Another person claiming to have known and worked with Daniel over the years told SNO Daniel was no troublemaker.

“Lester works hard, a hardworking hustler… he does almost anything to make a money. He is not perfect, but who is? Ike ain’t no saint either. It is sad because Ike is dead and Lester is in jail – for someone who is known to be problems. It’s a lose-lose situation. When and if he comes out he has to face Ike’s people,” the friend added.

Several other persons told SNO that they had warned Daniel about the type of business he was operating and its location in the north of the island.

“I told him the business he is running is high risk and sooner or later it is going to put him in trouble. He told me not to worry he has the right connections and he is good with the people, but the same people he claimed to be good with is what’s now have him in this situation,” one person claimed.

“If trouble sneeze close by, they blame it on Lester’s club…I warned him about that place and the type of characters who frequent there. He used to complain about the problems and harassment he endured from time to time but I did warn him too,” another person added.

Ephraim’s death is the 28th homicide for the year. Daniel has been remanded until his next court date.