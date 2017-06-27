Friends believe Lester “flipped” if he indeed committed Ephraim’s murder

Several persons who describe themselves as close friends of murder accused Lester Daniel, has said that the well-known photographer and Movielink Entertainment Facebook page administrator, may have finally lost his temper on the night of the alleged murder, after enduring an alleged series of harassment from known gangsters and troublemakers.
Daniel, 39, appeared in court today for the offence of non-capital murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Ike Ephraim, whose battered and bloodied body was found in a drain in Caye Mange, Gros Islet last week. A post mortem revealed that the Reduit, Gros Islet died from severe head injuries.
Most people know Daniel as a “humble”, “hardworking hustler” – not a violent murdering maniac, according to his friends.
He was allegedly operating a bar/night club in Bois d’Orange, Gros Islet between the night of Tuesday, June 20 and the morning of Wednesday, June 21 when hell broke lose between him and the deceased. From all indications there was a heated argument and a physical altercation.
There are many rumours as to what allegedly occurred. Most bloggers branded the deceased as the instigator, who was allegedly intoxicated. They also claimed that Daniel was the victim, who was fighting back to protect his life and business.
Several friends of the incarcerated father told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that while they don’t condone violence they believe if Daniel is guilty he may have been forced to take deadly action out of retaliatory fear.
“Ike has his goons and everyone including Lester [Daniel] knows this, today for Ike tomorrow for Lester,” one ‘close friend’ told SNO.
“Lester is my padna, he is no troublemaker, he is humle. The man flip gasa. I won’t say much but if you saw what happen night, anyone would flip…I agree he went too far but if he didn’t Ike would come back for him,” the friend added.
Another person claiming to have known and worked with Daniel over the years told SNO Daniel was no troublemaker.
“Lester works hard, a hardworking hustler… he does almost anything to make a money. He is not perfect, but who is? Ike ain’t no saint either. It is sad because Ike is dead and Lester is in jail – for someone who is known to be problems. It’s a lose-lose situation. When and if he comes out he has to face Ike’s people,” the friend added.
Several other persons told SNO that they had warned Daniel about the type of business he was operating and its location in the north of the island.
“I told him the business he is running is high risk and sooner or later it is going to put him in trouble. He told me not to worry he has the right connections and he is good with the people, but the same people he claimed to be good with is what’s now have him in this situation,” one person claimed.
“If trouble sneeze close by, they blame it on Lester’s club…I warned him about that place and the type of characters who frequent there. He used to complain about the problems and harassment he endured from time to time but I did warn him too,” another person added.
Ephraim’s death is the 28th homicide for the year. Daniel has been remanded until his next court date.
He right to kill him sorry father. But it's high time somebody took out that ike. His goons next. What that's posing me off is all of urll saying good stuff about Hilary knew he was a demon. He was a f-- menace. After u try and burn DE man ride it eh bhrn u send something on the windscreen. Ike u do ppl enough already and all of urll no that. U die like a Ole dog. That's for the tears u put in parents eyes already.
If it was tge other way round hiw many would be happy ike was in prison?
I believe it was just what it had to be.
I hate them fellas whom believe that justice is for them and can never be against them.
How many people is now buried because of the victim?
I am ASKING a question
All u idiots who keep saying Lester is humble and Ike ghetto....were u a---s there when he ran Him over broke his legs and arms nd threw him to the back of his vehicle to further batter him and discard him like a dog and Lester will then say "Oh he didn't dump Ike body, he jus gave him a touch up and dropped him Gros Islet and then come back and recant his story...
F-- outta here with u all f--.....point blank period all the links he say he have he couldn't call police to have them go down with the guy???? He wouldn't have been difficult to find. He vandalized ur property u take further action which is the law.....But mother f--- doh come and play insanity here....u a grown a-- man who knew better off.....U take a father away from his kids....so will u....now if ur a-- happen to get out of this case....Man flee de country u might as well be a dead man walking....what u did is what u would call a hainus act....u vindictive mother f--...and who don't like it toof
My comments are limited one deserves this. However when someone is provoked they do crazy things. The devil is seeking for all the souls for whom he shall devour. Lester and I grew up together never know him to be like that. I knew Ike for the same way. Weeks ago he and his crew recked verve beating a girl up. But still no one deserves this but can someone tell me if an amount of flammable liquid was purchased and your motor vehicle was doused with it and tried to be set ablaze how would you react. Again rip Ike but some of our actions affect us in the future. I pray both parties get through it. Sad how a life is lost we need to think before we act
Call police for that kinda character? Take them once u get the chance. That IKE fella n sum more have to go. 1 gangster less on the streets.
He should have known that he was in the wrong business. Such demonic businesses attract demons. I guess the devil made him do it. DSH will attract more of the same. Even CIP is attracting them internationally. Lesson to be learnt on both sides of the spectrum.
What u talking about? That's an unfortunate situation for the young man. Pray for him instead of talking shit
i knew the day was coming from the day my brother told me tht my friend father opened a club....i warned my friend but oh well..im still angry bcuz lester in jail cz wat ik and heard from time i was in form 1 that my friend father was humble and hardworking....but den again the club put him in the shit he in nw
THE MAN GIVING TROUBLE IN YOUR CLUB CALL THE POLICE THAT COULD OF BEEN AVOIDED BUT YOU HAD NO RIGHT TO KILL THE GUY LIKE THAT THAT'S WRONG NOW YOU IN JAIL FOR THAT
1 less headache to deal with in the clubs or the streets. U live by the sword u die by the sword.
Well i hope if Lester die by the sword you ok with that as well.
Who say police wasn't call. Who's 100% sure Lester did it?. Anyone could have done it; but witnesses only saw Lester in disagreement with him (that don't automatically make him the killer. But again this is st. Lucia. Hope police investigate more and don't just assume they have the killer).
Who am I to judge but he that confess it was him. And fyi they are eyewitness who saw when they bounce the ike fella on the road and then take him in the vehicle. And the vehicle was found with a dent and blood stains
And which police would've responded? Puhlease.
Can't believe folks are trying to justified what lester did but claiming he flipped cause gangsters and troublemakers harassed him,rubbish....tainitng ike making it look like he deserved this killing,in this manner and making lester look like a polish individual... Human
Man idk... It sounds like this ike guy had it coming... was ike a good person? I need to hear you say it cuz from what I've read in like a hundred comments he was an aggressive gangster who robbed a lot of people of their possessions. So was he a good guy or nah?
Does that warrant lester to murder him,hell no u can't take someone life just cause u hear he was a bad guy,or u had argument, thats y laws are put in place ,u can't go around killing ,the comments the comments after someone is murdered is they deserve it cause tom dick or harry say. No proof at all to those matters....is ike a saint I doubt none of us are,does that give lester a right to kill ....nope!!!!!
You, Ike's goons and so called gangster friends, his mother, his father, his white girlfriend and every other family member are the ones to blame and are responsible for him dying the way he did. All of yall supported him when he was doing his s-t like it was good and he wasn't doing nothing wrong. You know what yall use to say: he's just troublesome, boy my goon bad, he's a badman and even laugh. Now all of yall vex, sad and even want to kill this and that now he has been taken out in this manner. Why won't yall saying Ike is shate you doing stop that gangster s-t cause on day a man or people would take you out, why yall didn't say those things are good to do and please change your life around. Yall said nothing and so he went on thinking all he was doing was right and there was no punishment for his pappishow and all mun is punk because I'm bad. The only thing I'm sorry about is the way in which Lester Daniel handled Ike Ephraim. Because if he had let him do his s-t like the bad man he was and let him go without striking him and come back months after and taken him out you know none of yall would have had a clue who did it because Ike was building enemies all over the place and he or none of yall would have been the wiser as to who done it or him. Ike is gone and that a lesson for all those GOONS out there. Change yall life around cause yall are messing up the country and people with all yall shate thinking yall are cool by hurting others. it's just a matter of time before people get fed up and start taking action and trust me when that comes it ain't gonna be nice. You can't do people wickedness and thick people can't react that just doesn't make sense. And to me think of it this way now he's gone people won't or might not be hurt by his actions again if he ever did hurt anyone, had the intentions to hurt them or even doing unintentionally just for him having his kixx with his Goons.
Whether he was a good person or not, no one deserve to die that way.
Ike would! If he got the opportunity! Hmmmm....EVERYONE KNOWS THE TYPE OF CREATURE IKE WAS...He doesn't deserve to die so but he pushed it ...firstly he chose the wrong path of life!
Tell me about it where was ur security.further more the ike guy left u had enough time to leave and call police but no you followed him cuz you put him on earth and tortured him .would you like someone to flip and take it out on ur kids or family
Flipped or not he left him.in the drain.We all are han beings not animals regardless of the life we live.He may have killed him in self defense but why did he leave him in the drain and disappear.He should have gone to the police right away when he realised that he had murdered someone but instead he walked away without ever thinking of getting caught.My opinion.
Anyone could have found ike passed out and finish him
Real talk anyone could have found him passed out, he had enemies in that area too!!!!
What would you have done, say a prayer then bury him? It is possible that the perpetrator thought that the guy was still alive. Heck, maybe he WAS still alive when he was dumped. By the comments, it seems like that Ike guy had it coming. Leniency for Lester. Trend that hadhtag. #LeniencyforLester
How was it SELF defense when Ike couldn't even DEFEND himself cause he was intoxicated? THis was a PREMEDITATED MURDER...Lester knew what he wass doing...but because he is a well known "business man" he thought he would get away with it by padsin some $$ under the table.... Reguardless of what led to this altercation....it did not have to result in murder! Let alone droppin his body in a gutter as if he was a piece of garbage!
hold your head up bro
You think the authorities don'tknow about the strip club? It shouldn't be in operation in the first place.