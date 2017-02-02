Friday, February 3, 2017 is National Wear Red Day

PRESS RELEASE – It is that time of year again. National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3, 2017.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Caribbean cardiologists and other health care workers are asking the women of the region and those who love them to wear something red this Friday.

For those of you who have not heard of the movement you may ask why this is important? The statistics speak for themselves. In the United States and here at home, cardiovascular disease kills 1 in 3 women annually. A lot of these women are in their productive years (AHA, 2017; CARPHA, 2017).

For those who are not aware, diseases of the heart and strokes (cardiovascular disease) kill more women every year than all cancers combined. As a result we cannot stay silent or pretend it will not happen to us. Some of the critical risk factors that contribute to these facts are your age, family history, ethnicity, high blood pressure, diabetes, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity and cigarette smoking.

There is good news however. Over 80 percent of cardiovascular disease can be prevented by addressing the modifiable risk factors that cause this chronic disease (AHA, 2017; WHO, 2017).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the American Heart Association (AHA) have divided the risk factors that contribute to cardiac events as un-modifiable and modifiable. Of course, we cannot do anything about our age, family history or ethnicity. However, we have control over the modifiable factors such as moving more, sitting less, eating nutritious meals, not smoking or binge drinking, managing stress and knowing our numbers (AHA, 2017; WHO, 2017; CDC, 2017).

Five numbers all women in the Caribbean should know by heart are their blood pressure, blood sugar, total cholesterol, their body mass index and their waist circumference. By knowing these numbers and writing them down when we visit the doctor, we can know if they are normal or out of range.

Women should endeavor once knowing their numbers to work with their doctor, health coach, or health worker to determine their risk and to bring abnormal numbers back into range. For example, for a woman, her waist circumference should be 35 inches or less (AHA, 2017; CDC, 2017).

Do not keep this information to yourself. Spread the news, work with your health care provider, and visit http://www.goredforwomen.org to learn steps that you can take to reduce your risks for developing cardiovascular disease. The entire month of February is Heart Month. You can organize an event at work or in your place of worship.

Kathleen Tuitt, CHES is a certified health education specialist. She is from the island of Montserrat and work about the English speaking Caribbean islands.