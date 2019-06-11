Fresh and exciting carnival program “The Carnival Show” launches

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — For the second year running, a young and vibrant group of Saint Lucian media professionals known as the Social Invaders premiered their fresh and exciting webisode series, The Carnival Show [#TCS] on June 8, 2019.

The Carnival Show, which debuted in the summer of 2018, takes viewers on a scintillating, high definition journey on

Saint Lucia Carnival.

The Carnival Show goes beyond the stage shows and fetes to bring you in-depth and incisive interviews with a cadre of soca and groovy artistes and industry insiders who tell it all on how it all works.

Nothing is off limits for hosts Sant Justin and Rehani Isidore as they explore the taboo topics around carnival, along with co-host Jade Brown, who offer viewers essential tips and advice for playing mas’ in Saint Lucia and beyond.

The Carnival Show gives you exclusive behind-the-scenes insight on location at the biggest concerts, the trendsetting fetes, band launches, community carnivals, and the anticipated Mega J to Mega J jump-up.

Season two episodes of The Carnival Show airs every Friday at 8 p.m. and can be viewed on Youtube and Facebook @Social Invaders.

The Carnival Show is sponsored by Bounty Rum the Spirit of St. Lucia, Flow, Climax, Blue Waters, the Independent Film Company, Coca Cola and Piton Beer.

