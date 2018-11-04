French territory rejects independence

Share This On:

(BBC) — Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia have rejected a bid for independence, partial results say.

With two-thirds of the ballots in, some 59.5% voted in favour of remaining part of France, local media reported. Turnout was nearly 81%.

The vote was promised as part of a 1998 deal after a violent campaign by indigenous Kanak separatists.

New Caledonia has large deposits of nickel, a vital component in manufacturing electronics.

It is seen by France as a strategic political and economic asset in the region.

About 175,000 people were eligible to vote in the territory, east of Australia, where Kanaks make up 39.1% of the population.

French nationalism is strong among the territory’s ethnic Europeans – constituting 27.1% of the population – and observers say even some Kanaks back staying part of France.

The remaining third of the population of New Caledonia’s 268 ,000 inhabitants are also largely said to oppose independence.

The remote islands receive about €1.3bn (£1.1bn; $1.5bn) from the French government every year.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to give a televised address following the results which are expected at 23:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

During a visit to the capital, Nouméa, in May, he said that France would be “less beautiful without New Caledonia”.

Under the terms of the 1998 deal, a No vote result on Sunday may not spell the end of the independence drive. Two further referendums on independence can still be held before 2022.

A Yes vote would have made New Caledonia the first French territory to break away since Djibouti (1977) and Vanuatu (1980).

New Caledonia is represented in the French parliament by two deputies and two senators.

It has a congress which elects an executive with powers over some policy areas – notably policing, education and local laws.

France first claimed the islands in 1853 and once used them as a penal colony.

In the 1980s there were clashes between French forces and indigenous Kanaks.

The climax of that conflict came when Kanak separatists killed four French gendarmes and took another 23 hostage in a cave. The subsequent French assault cost the lives of 19 Kanaks and two soldiers.