UPDATED: French nationals hurt in Marigot boating accident

(SNO) – Two French nationals were hospitalised this weekend after a freak accident at sea off Marigot, Castries, according to officials.

Julie Rimbaud, 22, of Martinique, and Dane De Manicault, 23, of France were transported by Castries ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Reports are that a huge wave crashed into their boat and threw them down, causing minor injuries.

Julie reportedly sustained injuries to her shoulder while Dane sustained a laceration to his face, in the eye region.

The accident occurred after 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28.

No additional information was available.