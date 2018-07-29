Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

UPDATED: French nationals hurt in Marigot boating accident

By SNO Staff
July 29, 2018
Share4
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
4 Shares

(SNO) – Two French nationals were hospitalised this weekend after a freak accident at sea off Marigot, Castries, according to officials.

Julie Rimbaud, 22, of Martinique, and Dane De Manicault, 23, of France were transported by Castries ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Reports are that a huge wave crashed into their boat and threw them down, causing minor injuries.

Julie reportedly sustained injuries to her shoulder while Dane sustained a laceration to his face, in the eye region.

The accident occurred after 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28.

No additional information was available.

(1)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.