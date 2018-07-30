French Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Cuba

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – During this weekend the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, the Most Excellent Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, made an official visit to Cuba.

It was the first visit of a European Minister of Foreign Affairs after the election of the Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, reported the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and “allowed the continuation of the dynamics of strengthening the political dialogue and the economic, cultural, university and scientific relations between our countries”.

Le Drian arrived in Cuba on Saturday afternoon, and hours later he was received by the President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. In an atmosphere of cordiality, both parties highlighted the good state of bilateral relations and expressed the will to continue the high level of political dialogue. They highlighted the favorable development of trade, economic and cooperation relations, and recognized the growing role of French companies in different sectors of the Cuban economy such as energy, transport and construction.

The French Minister also met with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. In the meeting, both Foreign Ministers ratified the will to expand the political-diplomatic dialogue and give continuity to the consultation mechanism. Likewise, they referred to the existing potentials to deepen the economic-commercial, investment, university, scientific-technical, cultural and sports exchanges, among others. They also discussed various issues of international news. Rodríguez Parrilla thanked France for the role it has played in the development of relations between Cuba and the European Union, as well as its opposition to the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

Accompanied the distinguished visitor, the Hon. Mr. Jean-Marie Bruno, Ambassador of the French Republic in Cuba; Mr. Frédéric Doré, Director of America and the Caribbean; and Gaëtan Bruel, Councilor of Cultural Diplomacy, Influence and Francophony of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, as well as other members of the delegation. On the Cuban side were Emilio Lozada García and Rodolfo Reyes Rodríguez, general directors of Bilateral Affairs and Multilateral Affairs and International Law, respectively; Elio Rodríguez Perdomo, Ambassador in France, and Alba Soto Pimentel, Director of Europe and Canada.