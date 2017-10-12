French government comments on US withdrawal from UNESCO

STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON OF THE FRENCH MINISTRY OF EUROPE AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS

We regret the US decision to withdraw from UNESCO at a time when international support for this organization is crucial.

The future of UNESCO is of particular importance to France, the country in which it has its headquarters. France is attached to UNESCO’s critical action and to its areas of expertise, especially in the priority areas of education, the prevention of radicalization and the protection of endangered heritage. Its activities contribute to achieving the shared UN goal of peace.

Under these circumstances, our candidacy for the post of Director-General of UNESCO takes on a new significance. More than ever, UNESCO needs an initiative that resonates with all member states, one that will restore confidence, overcome political divisions and be dedicated solely to UNESCO’s key missions. This is the initiative that France is now undertaking through the candidacy of Audrey Azoulay.