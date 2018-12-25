Freed of lottery scamming charges, Tommy Lee Sparta prepares for another fight

(JAMAICA STAR) — Tommy Lee Sparta’s legal team is gearing up to sue the Government in order to recover money they said the entertainer lost as a result of him being arrested and charged with lottery scamming.

“It is our intention to file action against the Attorney General’s Department with regard to numerous retainers given to him, which he had to return because when the police got information that he was billed for a particular show, his name had to be scratched,” defence attorney Ernest Smith said.

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose given name is Leroy Russell, and his co-accused, O’Brian Smith, were found not guilty of lottery-scamming charges in the Home Circuit Court last Thursday.

The men were charged in February 2014 on suspicion of breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) (Special Provisions) Act. Trial judge Caroyln Tie upheld a no-case submission made by Smith, bringing an end to the four-and-a-half year ordeal.

“My daughters Nesta Clair and Marsha Smith, attorneys-at-law – are doing the necessary research to file such an action,” said Ernest Smith, who last year indicated that the lawsuit would be in the region of $20 million.

“Tommy Lee has been prevented on several occasions by certain police officers from engaging in his profession of entertainment. He has had to be pulled from several shows because police officers have threatened the organisers and the promoters to cancel their licences if Tommy Lee is on the show,” said Ernest Smith.