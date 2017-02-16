Free viewing of HBO and Max this weekend with Flow

PRESS RELEASE – This weekend Flow has an exciting treat for its TV customers. They will be able to view all HBO and Max channels free, all weekend long!

With this new offer, dubbed ‘HBO Free Preview Weekend,’ all HBO and Max channels will available without a subscription to allow customers to take their viewing experience to the next level and enjoy the superb selections available from Flow’s premium movie pack.

The free preview starts Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. and runs through to Monday, February 20 at 7:00 a.m. Customers will be able to enjoy box office hits and award-winning original series, including the series premiere of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Crashing’ and the second episode of the final season of ‘Girls,’ along with loads of quality family entertainment, hilarious comedy specials, thought-provoking documentaries and more.

This latest free offer from Flow comes as the company continues to update its service with world class video content and provide its customers with a diverse and truly global television experience on a state-of-the-art IP broadcast platform.

Flow Saint Lucia acting Marketing & Communications Executive, Terry Finisterre, said: “To date, our customers are enjoying the many benefits of Flow’s digital video service, including flexible and affordable packages for everyone, depending on your entertainment needs and your budget. ‘HBO Free Preview Weekend’ is our way of saying thank you to our valued customers. We also want to give customers who have not yet subscribed to our HBO & Max package the opportunity to sample and experience firsthand the great content it offers, all throughout the weekend, without subscription.”

In addition to providing world-class content, Flow’s Advanced Video Services offer enhanced digital picture and sound quality, greater functionality, advanced Parental Control capabilities and an interactive on-screen TV Guide.

In celebration of Saint Lucia’s 38th anniversary of Independence, Flow is offering new and upgrading customers $38 off their service for the first month when they subscribe to any of yj company’s video packages.