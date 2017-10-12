Free ACT training underway for school leavers in St. Lucia

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

l(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations has embarked on a new initiative to create and promote lifelong learning opportunities for higher education for our school leavers.

The #EducateSaintLucia initiative kicked off this week with a College and Career Readiness Programme aimed at the youth, with the goal of preparing them for higher education and career development and advancement.

To this end, the Government of Saint Lucia has partnered with American College Testing Inc. (ACT) for a three to five year framework that will offer over one thousand (1000) students the opportunity to sit the ACT examination, with the objective of acquiring satisfactory scores that could gain them admittance into various colleges in the USA, Canada and the UK.

The key objective of this programme is to extend scholarship opportunities for our students. Several USA, UK and Canadian universities have already been engaged, seeking their commitment to grant scholarships or partial scholarships to citizens of Saint Lucia scoring high in the ACT examinations. In addition, the #FirstGeneration initiative of the programme, offers first generation university students of financially challenged families, a chance to gain full scholarships to pursue higher education abroad.

Activities include training of counselors, prospective candidates and principals – aimed toward the proper implementation of this Initiative, done by a certified trainer from ACT. Another important activity is an intensive training for prospective candidates and young persons who are out of school but interested in pursuing further education.

Persons interested in sitting the ACT can attend this training free of charge. The training is scheduled to take place at on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary and at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary. Interested persons may go directly to those centers at the slated times for the ACT training.

For further information, call Human Resource Development Unit at telephone numbers 468-5229 or 730-0360.