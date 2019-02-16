FRC–WACC cultural event in Saint Lucia features book launch

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — From February 25-27, the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre in Saint Lucia will host a conference with the World Association of Christian Communicators (WACC Global).

On Tuesday, February 26, at 7 p.m., as part of this conference, a cultural event will be held at 758 Books Café Littéraire, housed in the Gablewoods Mall.

The event will be a book launch of the new Saint Lucian Writers and Writing: an author Index of published works of poetry, prose and drama compiled and edited by Saint Lucian writer and librarian John Robert Lee. It lists Saint Lucian works published from early years to 2019. The book is published by Papillote Press of London and Trafalgar, Dominica.

Keynote speaker will be Mr. Embert Charles, newly elected chairman of the FRC.

The Index, a bibliography, also commemorates the 40th anniversary of Saint Lucia’s Independence and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the University of the West Indies (UWI), of which Lee is a graduate. Lee is presently librarian, education officer and publications editor with the FRC.

Papillote Press is a small publishing house based in London and Dominica. It started publishing books exclusively about Dominica and by Dominicans, but more recently has expanded to include writings from Trinidad, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Saint Vincent and now Saint Lucia. Its list includes a range of genres from children’s picture books to history and memoir. Three of its books are winners of the Burt Award for Young Adult Caribbean Literature which is associated with the BOCAS literary festival in Trinidad.

Publisher Polly Pattullo says: “I’m delighted to be publishing John Robert Lee’s excellent bibliography which tells its readers so much about the rich literary landscape of Saint Lucia. This is the first Papillote Press book from Saint Lucia so its publication will be a special occasion.”

Ms. Pattullo, the founder of Papillote, will be in Saint Lucia for the launch.

The public is invited to the cultural event and book launch which begins at 7 p.m.