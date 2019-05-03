FRC Vivan Groovysocalypso fundraiser is launched

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Mongseigneur Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre, better known as FRC, launched its first major fundraiser event titled ‘FRC Vivan Groovysocalypso’ with a media launch at the Financial Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine in Castries.

This non-governmental, not-for-profit organization was established in 1973 as (1) repository for cultural heritage and (2) a vehicle for research, study, recording and promulgating Saint Lucia’s rich heritage.

It has sought to promote the role of folk arts as a vehicle for change and to illustrate the development potential of cultural heritage, particularly in the field of education and in economic development.

FRC has been known for an extensive library of publications, audio visual recordings and photographs, and has been the major study centre for work carried out into Saint Lucia’s folk culture by both nationals and visiting researchers including students.

Until March, 2018, the FRC headquarters was located on one acre of land at Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant site is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation and offers a panoramic view of Castries and its environs. On that land was a 1900’s building consisting of three floors, a verandah to the south and the east, and ruins of servants’ quarters and garage to the north. However, the building and all that it contained was destroyed by a mysterious fire on the night of March 25, 2018.

On March 25, 2019, at a vigil to commemorate the fire, a rebuilding fund was launched in order to rebuild on the same site within the ruins of the original structure which remains standing.

‘FRC Vivan’ was the slogan that the founder Monseigneur Patrick Anthony decided on, that would be the clarion call when the membership met immediately after the devastating fire so as to let persons know that FRC lives and will continue with its mandate despite the adversities. Therefore, the first in a series of fundraising events will in the form of a concert titled ‘FRC Vivan Groovysocalypso’.

This event will be hosted by the Msgr. Anthony Folk Research Centre and Creative Arts Management Production (C.A.M.P.) on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Pigeon Island National Park. There will be performances by our national artistes in the genres of calypso, power and groovy soca and Dennery segment.

Coming in to support this worthy cause is the ever popular Calypsonian ‘Crazy’ out of Trinidad and Tobago and the legendary ‘Original Burning Flames’ out of Antigua.

The concept of this concert was determined because of the longstanding link with the FRC and the calypso fraternity, since the FRC published the magazine Lucian Kaiso annually from 1990.

FRC has always recognized the art forms of soca, calypso and now Dennery segment as part of the Saint Lucian heritage and culture that needs to be preserved and archived.

The national artistes lending their support to the rebuilding of the Monsigneur Folk Research Center are TC Brown, Ricky T, Arthur Allain, Alpha, Ezra, Sedale, Lady Leen, Ashanti, Ambi, Invader, Herb Black, Mighty and Subance.

The back-up bands that have come on board for this event are DYP and Extreme Band with Brass.

The MCs for the night will be Ezi Hall and Linda Chocolate Berthier.

The media, corporate Saint Lucia and the general public are asked to support this major fundraising event effort on Sunday, June 9, 2019 – FRC VIVAN GROOVYSOCALYPSO!

