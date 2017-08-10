FRC renamed after Patrick Anthony

PRESS RELEASE – To celebrate the 70th birthday of founder Msgr. Patrick Anthony, the 44 year old Folk Research Centre has been renamed the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre.

This was announced on Wednesday night, the 9th August, by the Executive Director Mr. Hilary La Force. The occasion was a cultural evening held at the FRC in honour of the national cultural hero, holder of the Saint Lucia Cross and Saint Lucian priest whose work has transformed the cultural and religious landscape for more than 40 years.

The audience included the Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy, a friend of Msgr. Anthony since their school days, Archbishop Robert Rivas, the Minister responsible for Culture Mrs. Fortuna Belrose and other distinguished personalities involved in the arts and culture of Saint Lucia. Many of the original founders of the FRC were present.

Tributes were paid to Msgr. Anthony by the Minister for Culture who presented him with a plaque from her ministry, Mr. Embert Charles, Mr. Augustus Justin, Dr. Joyceline Fletcher and the Governor General.

Cultural items were presented by Manmay Lakay, Richard Ambrose, Kendel Hippolyte, George ‘Fish’ Alphonse and Les Danseurs Folk dancers.

The plate carrying the new name of the Folk Research Centre was unveiled by the Governor General.

A presentation was made to Msgr. Anthony of the manuscript of a book titled ‘The Road to Mount Pleasant: a handbook of Saint Lucian Culture” compiled and edited by John Robert Lee and Embert Charles. The FRC will launch the book in October during Creole Heritage Month.

Msgr. Anthony also received the gift of a carving by talented St. Lucian sculptor Jallim Eudovic.

Msgr. Anthony addressed the gathering, expressing his thanks for the celebration and called for the continuation of the cultural work of institutions like the FRC.

