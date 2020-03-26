FRC postpones AGM due to coronavirus pandemic

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As the nation grapples with the impact of the global pandemic of COVID-19 and in the spirit of national solidarity, the Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) announces the postponement and cancellation of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), and the FRC Saint Lucia Studies Conference 2020, respectively.

Nonetheless, against this familiar dismal backdrop, the organization reflects and encourages the nation to be optimistic.

March 25th 2018 was a somber day and time for the FRC and Saint Lucia , when decades of research on the country’s history and culture was destroyed in the fire at Mount Pleasant. But despite the tragedy, the FRC has remained steadfast in uplifting and celebrating the unique heritage, cultural and folk characteristics of our nation. As the institution reflects, it reminds Saint Lucians that out of every hardship comes hope, new opportunities and new faith.

FRC’s AGM which was scheduled for March 28 at the organization’s Secretariat, Barnard Hill, has been postponed until further notice. Similarly, given the ambiguity which brews with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has resulted in another one of FRC’s key biannual activities, the Saint Lucia Studies Conference to be cancelled for June 2020, and to be held in June 2021.

The FRC encourages citizens to adhere to advisories of health and government officials, and to further reflect on the values of koudmen as we are called upon to help, support and uplift each other during this time.

