FranklinCovey launched its marketing and business development campaign – FranklinCovey OnLeadership Tour

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – FranklinCovey has launched its most ambitious marketing and business development campaign titled: FRANKLINCOVEY ON LEADERSHIP – THE WORLD TOUR.

On August 22nd 2018 the tour will be hosted in Saint Lucia.

www.franklincovey.com/onleadership

This live marketing event is designed to showcase our point of view on what differentiates great leaders at three levels in an organization (first level, mid-senior level and the executive level.)

This four hour (4 hour) event showcases FranklinCovey’s best thinking on leadership development drawn from literally hundreds of thousands of client meetings and client engagements throughout the world and $150M in research and development over the past four decades.

During this event we will showcase our newest solutions for the First and Mid-Senior Level Leaders and address what the future solutions look like as it relates to the Executive Level Leaders.

We will demonstrate features and tools of two specific solutions:

First Level Leaders: Everybody Deserves a Great Manager: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team (A one-day work-session). The new solution focuses on equipping first-level leaders with the essential skills and tools to accomplish tasks and achieve goals effectively by working well with and through other people.

Mid-Senior Leaders: The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership (A two-day works-session). This solutions provides fundamental framework for success. As leaders consciously lead themselves and their teams in alignment with these roles, they lay the foundation for effective leadership.

The morning event will allow prospective clients to take a dive into these two new leadership contents, introducing them to the principles that are critical for their leaders to understand, as they lead team initiatives, create a winning culture, and provide customers with a high-quality experience. We will showcase videos, exercises, tools and demonstrate and practice a new style of facilitation.

“Reaction to the preview of our newest leadership development solutions has dramatically exceeded our expectations,” said Scott Miller, FranklinCovey Chief Marketing Officer. “Attendees of our ‘On Leadership’ events are finding The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team to be relevant and applicable to the needs they have to develop their first-level leaders, which is crucial to the health and success of their organizations.”

First-level, mid-to-senior-level and executive-level leaders are invited to this half day experience focused on what sets great leaders apart. We encourage leaders to join us as we share what we’ve learned about great leaders and winning cultures. This event is ideal for those responsible for leadership development and organizational behavior change.

The event will be held at the Bay Gardens Inn, from 8:30am to 12:30pm on August 22nd 2018.