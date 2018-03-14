Frank Solomon and the Stewart Observer vs Caribbean News Now (commentary by Melanius Alphonse)

The book of life, the Bible, speaks about the judgment of Solomon and how “he tricked the parties into revealing their true feelings by using a fallacious appeal to moderation.”

In the realty of life today, a “fallacious appeal” is exactly the claim by Frank Solomon published in the Stewart Observer (aka the Jamaica Observer, owned and controlled by Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, also the owner of Sandals Resorts) that the “online Caribbean News Now newspaper… is privately aligned to [Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston] Browne.” In amusement, we are left to wonder what “privately aligned” means!

Further, subsequent comments by (Frank) Solomon in the Stewart Observer (owned by and publicly aligned to ‘Butch’) that “The online Caribbean News Now, a fake news site which acts as the mouthpiece of Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne, shamelessly prostitutes itself by trotting out a stream of baseless claims and misinformation meant to deceive the unsuspecting,” also reflect the Hebrew Bible in which King Solomon of Israel ruled between two women both claiming to be the mother of a child.

In reverse order, is the earthly Solomon a shameless prostitute of the Jamaica Observer or Butch? And whose child is he?

In today’s reality the Stewart Observer (owned by and publicly aligned to ‘Butch’) and the columns of Solomon seem caught between two lovers unable to keep them honest, seemingly committed to blind loyalty and wilful ignorance. In addition to that is the question: who is to say that the Observer is not a big joke, itself devoid of legitimacy?

That said, you can understand how such an outpost, obscured by blind loyalty and immune to honesty, attempts to reply to straight talk.

“In a brainless article titled ‘Sandals meddling in Antigua-Barbuda elections’, the website quotes Browne as claiming that Sandals ‘excludes everyone but the owners’, and branded the island’s most respected resort ‘all-exclusive and not all-inclusive’.”

Thus devoid of clarity of purpose and clear thought, Solomon and the Stewart Observer are unable to rebut facts, except to expose their own mental weakness, saying: “But what more can be expected of a mouthpiece which has no respect for the truth? Browne knows that these claims are patently false. That he trots them out anyway suggests that his intention is only to deceive the people of Antigua and Barbuda, in the hope of securing another term in office.”

Surely, a second term in office for Browne scares certain commercial interests who then publish “alternative facts” masquerading as news and commentary, and operate in a business climate of many mysterious dealings, with #something2hide.

The Stewart Observer (owned by and publicly aligned to ‘Butch’) is in no position to claim legitimacy for itself and attempt to delegitimize Caribbean News Now! This is a grave mistake!

Melanius Alphonse is a management and development consultant, a long-standing senior correspondent and a contributing columnist to Caribbean News Now. His areas of focus include political, economic and global security developments, and on the latest news and opinion. His philanthropic interests include advocating for community development, social justice, economic freedom and equality. He contributes to special programming on Radio Free Iyanola, RFI 102.1FM and NewsNow Global analysis. He can be reached at [email protected]