France: Fiery accident kills five children from the same family

(NY DAILY NEWS) — A fiery auto wreck killed five children from the same French family Monday.

The children were between the ages of 3 and 14 according to the BBC, which said three adults and a 7-year-old child remain hospitalized in serious condition.

The family’s minivan rolled over several times and went up in flames with nine passengers packed inside. The vehicle was reportedly designed to accommodate seven people.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the tragedy. The van’s driver reportedly indicated to authorities the brakes might not have been working properly.

French President Emmanuel Macron expresses his sorrow on Twitter.

“I share the immense pain of the relatives of the victims,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are also with those injured and all those who support them.

More than 50 first responders rushed to the scene of the crash, where survivors were rushed to a hospital by helicopter. Identifying the deceased was reportedly made difficult due to the burns they’d sustained.

“Five children who died in particularly atrocious conditions and a child who is fighting for life at this very moment, we think of these particularly bereaved families,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed, according to a local news site.

The family, from Lyon, was passing through southeastern part of the country at the time of the crash. A motorcycle report on the same A7 roadway earlier in the day reportedly killed a motorcycle passenger and seriously injured that vehicle’s driver.