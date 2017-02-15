“Fracas” between talk show host Christopher Hunte and caller prompts apology

Choice TV has apologised publicly over a local talk show broadcast this week, in which its host Christopher Hunte and caller Dale Elliot threw allegations at each other.
A clip of the exchange between Hunte and the journalist/businessman on Politically Incorrect has gone viral.
Below is the apology, which was also posted on the stations’s Facebook page.
“A recent broadcast of a local talk show on Choice TV, Politically Incorrect, involved a fracas between the host of the show and a caller, with language, allegations and emotions that should not have been allowed to be broadcast.
“Choice TV sincerely apologizes for the content of the broadcast, and wishes to assure our viewers, that every precaution will be taken in the future to ensure acceptable filtering of language and information.”
Christopher Hunt has no class as a talk show host. He said he is his father's son but his father should be ashamed of him. I can never waste my time to listen to Christopher Hunte's Politically Incorrect again. If he continues like that he will land Choice T.V. in trouble, and not only should Choice apologize but Christopher Hunt should also apologize because he continued with the obscene language long after the caller hung up
Why didn't he have a similar show when he was receiving consultancy fees for foolishness.
Christopher hunte stop playing the political game bro. Y u never talk about slp consultant pay.
We have more important,issues to solve and discuss,i dont care about Fracas these minor mishaps.Tell me how we going to solve our crime situation in St.lucia.Leave people business alone St.lucia.
Show you all are sincere by getting rid of Christopher.
Wow....seriously getting rid of Christopher for that and you'll talking so much crap when people ask for resignation of ubaldus when his messy nasty short comings was made public.
.the hypocrisy
what happened?