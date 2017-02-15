BOSL
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

“Fracas” between talk show host Christopher Hunte and caller prompts apology

By SNO Staff
February 15, 2017

capture-20170215-182122Choice TV has apologised publicly over a local talk show broadcast this week, in which its host Christopher Hunte and caller Dale Elliot threw allegations at each other.

A clip of the exchange between Hunte and the journalist/businessman on Politically Incorrect has gone viral.

Below is the apology, which was also posted on the stations’s Facebook page.

“A recent broadcast of a local talk show on Choice TV, Politically Incorrect, involved a fracas between the host of the show and a caller, with language, allegations and emotions that should not have been allowed to be broadcast.

“Choice TV sincerely apologizes for the content of the broadcast, and wishes to assure our viewers, that every precaution will be taken in the future to ensure acceptable filtering of language and information.”

(6)(3)
Share7
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 7
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

7 comments

  1. Anonymous
    February 15, 2017 at 8:58 PM

    Christopher Hunt has no class as a talk show host. He said he is his father's son but his father should be ashamed of him. I can never waste my time to listen to Christopher Hunte's Politically Incorrect again. If he continues like that he will land Choice T.V. in trouble, and not only should Choice apologize but Christopher Hunt should also apologize because he continued with the obscene language long after the caller hung up

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    February 15, 2017 at 8:10 PM

    Why didn't he have a similar show when he was receiving consultancy fees for foolishness.

    (2)(3)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    February 15, 2017 at 7:25 PM

    Christopher hunte stop playing the political game bro. Y u never talk about slp consultant pay.

    (5)(6)
    Reply
  4. Sharon terrell
    February 15, 2017 at 6:46 PM

    We have more important,issues to solve and discuss,i dont care about Fracas these minor mishaps.Tell me how we going to solve our crime situation in St.lucia.Leave people business alone St.lucia.

    (14)(3)
    Reply
  5. Ti Avocar
    February 15, 2017 at 6:43 PM

    Show you all are sincere by getting rid of Christopher.

    (4)(15)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.