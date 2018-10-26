Fox Movie City – Free view this weekend!

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Exclusive to Flow Digital TV customers, Fox Movie City is FREE for four days, starting THIS Friday, October 26th 2018, and running up until Monday, October 29th.

The Fox Movie City pack (channels 540 to 560) includes Fox1, Fox1 East and West, Fox Action East and West, Fox Classics, Fox Family East and West, Fox Movies, and Fox Comedy. You get to enjoy original programming, Ultimate Fighting Championship events, WWE Wrestling Pay Per View Events, the award-winning Walking Dead, Homeland, and lots, lots more.

All this for FREE!

Also, as of Effective October 30th 2018 a 50% offer on the FOX movie package will be launched. This offer will be valid until November 23rd 2018.

Plus, the package is ALWAYS half off for Flow colleagues, so you too can go ahead and sign up as well!