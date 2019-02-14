Fowl farm causes Augier residents to cry foul: ‘Stench affecting even love making’

(SNO) — Residents of Augier, Vieux Fort are crying foul over a chicken farm which they say is located near a residential area in the community.

They told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the farm is really affecting everyone because of bad odor and dust emanating from it.

They added that many complaints have been sent to the health department on the matter but nothing has changed.

“Health department has issued a notice to the owner for relocation since June 2017, but he is still operating as usual,” one resident told SNO.

Another resident told our newsroom that not only is the stench unbearable, but the presence of the farm nearby attracts “large rats” and flies.

“Augier have more rats than people now,” the resident said. “The farm is a like a tourist attraction, a bait for large rats to pass by the community, and they stay.”

“The flies are another story,” the resident added. “The flies when they can’t get their way, seem to pass by Augier. Something needs to be done. It is embarrassing to invite people to your house and the house smell like fowl s–t.”

A farmer claims the stench from the farm worsens when it rains and it has even affected his love-making.

“It’s like making love in the fowl house itself,” he said. “The stench affecting my love-making brother. Something needs to be done.”

The residents are now hoping that since the matter is being exposed through the media, they can get some reprieve from the situation.

“Everything in this country seems to fall on deaf ears,” the resident said.

SNO has contacted a health ministry communications officer who promised to respond.