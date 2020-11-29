Four-year-old boy among St. Lucia’s five new COVID-19 cases

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, Sunday, November 29, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of five new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in -country to date to 257.

Case #253 is an 11-year-old female from the Castries district

Case #254 is a 28-year-old female from the Castries district

Case #255 is a 4-year-old male from the Castries district

Case #256 is a 38-year-old female from the Dennery district

Case #257 is a 51-year-old female from the Castries district

These individuals were seen at a community respiratory facility, where they were assessed

and tested for COVID-19. They were all placed in quarantine by the health practitioners

while awaiting the return of their test results. Epidemiological links have been established

for all five of the cases.

As per protocol, arrangements have been made for the transfer of

these individuals into isolation. This brings the total number of cases currently in care to

146. All of these individuals are stable and doing well.

The Ministry of Health takes this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of daily

practicing the infection prevention and control measures to minimize exposure to the virus:

– Wash your hands often during the day using soap and flowing water

– Wear a mask every time while in public and ensure it covers both the mouth and nose

– Maintain a distance of six feet physical distance from others

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

– If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical

care immediately at the closest community respiratory clinic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information

becomes available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively

