Four Saint Lucian YLAI Fellows take Detroit (USA) by storm

(PRESS RELEASE) — On September 19th 2018, the largest contingent of Saint Lucians arrived in Detroit, Michigan (USA) for the official launch of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI): Chadia Mathurin – Caribbean Entrepreneur; Nyus Alfred – Sporte Avis; Johanan Dujon – Algas Organics; and Laurah John – JUA KALI LTD.

The four (4) participants represent a diverse cross section of Saint Lucia’s entrepreneurs within industries including: marketing and communication, solid waste management, sports media and biotechnology, all founded on values of social enterprise.

The Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Professional Fellows Programme is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and implemented by Meridian International Centre.

Two hundred and fifty professionals were selected among 2,500 applicants from across the Caribbean and Latin America for this fellowship opportunity.

The programme aims to empower our local and regional entrepreneurs and innovative civil society leaders, with the training, tools, networks and resources required to strengthen their capacity to launch and advance their entrepreneurial ideas, and effectively contribute to social, economic and environmental well being of their communities.

The 20th September 2018 marks the commencement of their five (5) week journey in the USA. During this professional fellowship, each of the participants will have been matched with a successful American counterpart and will be given an opportunity to increase their knowledge, develop more innovative ideas and foster partnerships with the aim of accelerating the growth their organizations.

Participating in the YLAI Programme provides international exposure for these start-ups, and by extension, showcases the innovation present on the island.

The 2018 YLAI Programme will come to a close in Washington D.C at the U.S Department of State on the 21st October 2018.