Four more recoveries as Barbados records 5th day without new cases

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(CBC NEWS BARBADOS) – Four more people will be released from isolation today, after testing negative for COVID-19.

This as for the fifth straight day, no new cases were recorded in Barbados.

The four people who tested negative for the 2nd time, were among a total of 28 tests carried out yesterday by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Since February 11th, a total of 1063 tests have been carried out.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is now 23, with 47 people still in isolation.

The national total of positive cases remains at 75, and 5 deaths have been recorded.

( 0 ) ( 0 )