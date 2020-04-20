Four more recoveries as Barbados records 5th day without new cases

Share This On:
(CBC NEWS BARBADOS) – Four more people will be released from isolation today, after testing negative for COVID-19.
This as for the fifth straight day, no new cases were recorded in Barbados.
The four people who tested negative for the 2nd time, were among a total of 28 tests carried out yesterday by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.
Since February 11th, a total of 1063 tests have been carried out.
The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is now 23, with 47 people still in isolation.
The national total of positive cases remains at 75, and 5 deaths have been recorded.
