Four more bodies found after ‘duck boat’ tragedy at Table Rock Lake in Missouri

(SKY NEWS) – Four more bodies have been found after an amphibious “duck boat” capsized at a lake in Missouri, taking the number of dead to 17.

There were 31 people on board when the boat sank in Table Rock Lake in the Branson area, about 200 miles from Kansas City, at around 7pm local time on Thursday (1am on the UK).

Thirteen bodies have already been recovered, many of them tourists and some of them children, authorities say.

Fourteen people survived, including seven people who were injured and are being treated in hospital. Two of them are in a critical condition.

The driver is among the dead but the captain survived.

Stone County sheriff Doug Rader said the boat sank in 40ft (12m) of water and rolled into 80ft (25m) of water. It was found by police divers and is expected to be recovered later on Friday.

Authorities are still trying to work out the cause of the accident, the sheriff said, but bad weather has been blamed.

It is not known whether the passengers were wearing life jackets.

Meteorologist Jason Schaumann said that wind gusts up to 65mph were recorded around the time the boat capsized and that a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued earlier in the day.

“There was some heavy wind,” Mr Rader said. “It was having problems through the wind.

“They were coming back toward land. There was actually two ducks – the first one made it out, the second one didn’t.”

The White House said on behalf of president Donald Trump: “Our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.

“We are thankful for the brave first responders and dive crews, whose quick and decisive actions have saved many lives, and we continue to pray for their safety as their search, rescue, and recovery operations continue.”