Four injured in Barre de l’Isle accident

Four people sustained injuries when a 14-seat minibus reportedly ran off the road at Barre de l’Isle around midnight, according to law enforcement sources.

Two of the injured were transported by the Dennery ambulance with possible fractured bones to their hands, and the other two transported by the Castries ambulance with minor injuries, sources said.

Emergency officials received the call at 12:20 a.m. (Monday, April 6).

No additional details were immediately available.

