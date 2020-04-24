Four Indiana men charged for holding woman against her will to steal her coronavirus stimulus check

(NY DAILY NEWS) – Four men were behind bars in Indiana Thursday for allegedly holding a woman inside her house for hours in an effort to steal the stimulus check she received to offset hardships prompted by coronavirus.

Paul Blankenship, Phillip Guzman, Jacob Baughman, and Christopher Henderson are facing charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and burglary of a dwelling and residential break and enter, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

They were all taken into custody after a woman reported being held captive inside her home by the group of men, with whom she is acquainted. She told authorities the suspects broke into her Lake Station home around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the men immediately stole her phone to prevent her from calling for help while another threatened her with a gun, according to the newspaper. Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said the group had been aware she received her $1,200 stimulus check and hoped to rob her.

At one point, the group of men left the home and warned their victim to stay inside. Instead, she waited for them to depart and then drove herself to the police department. All four were taken into custody and hit with charges related to the incident on Monday.

They are being held in Lake County Jail on $75,000 bail.

