Four Guyanese fishermen missing, feared dead in suspected piracy attack

By News Room Guyana
October 12, 2019

Missing: Marvin Tamessar called ‘Buddy’, Vishnu Seeram called ‘Kevin’, Kawal Kissoon called ‘Ajay’ and Lamar Petrie

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The search is on for four fishermen who have been reported missing following what is suspected to be a piracy attack.

The News Room understands that the men departed the Number 65 Village Wharf for a fishing trip to Suriname on Saturday, October 5 and were scheduled to return in 14 days.

But the boat was found abandoned on Friday at the Wellington Park Foreshore in East Berbice Corentyne with bloodstains; the engine and a piece of seine are missing.

The missing men are boat captain, Vishnu Seeram called ‘Kevin’ 20, of Miss Phoebe Port Mourant; Kawal Kissoon called ‘Ajay,’ 36, of Letter Kenny; 20-year-old Marvin Tamessar called ‘Buddy’ and 20-year-old Lamar Petrie of Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant.

Inside the abandoned boat, Police found clothing that belongs to the fishermen along with other items.

The boat is registered as SARA 1. The News Room understands the boat was found by a resident of Cromarty, East Berbice-Corentyne who alerted Police Officers.

