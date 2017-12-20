Four charged with stealing gold from woman’s mouth

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – FOUR people appeared in court on Monday charged with a string of robberies including stealing gold teeth caps and prayer books from a woman.

Sanitation worker Maxine Marshall, her sister geriatric nurse Kimberly Marshall, Kimberly’s boyfriend, painter Leon Alexis and Maxine’s companion, fisherman Michael Williams were all denied bail when they appeared before San Fernando senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine.

It was alleged that all four on the November 10 at a spa, armed with a firearm robbed five people including customers of their cellular phones, jewellery and cash and used personal violence towards some of them. It was also alleged that at that location they assaulted another person with intent to rob.

Three charges were also read that they together on October 27 at Mucurapo Street, San Fernando and armed with a firearm robbed people of cash, jewellery and cellular phones.

Maxine Marshall, Williams and Alexis were together charged that on November 30 at Mucurapo Street, San Fernando they robbed a woman of ten gold teeth caps valued $1,000, prayer books valued $400 a chain valued $150 and $150 cash and that they used personal violence toward her.

Williams faced six charges of armed robbery along with another person. It was alleged that on December 9 he and that person robbed four people of cash and jewellery at Mucurapo Street, San Fernando and used personal violence against two of the victims. It was also alleged that on November 11 at St James Streets, San Fernando, Williams and another robbed two people of their personal belongings and used violence toward them. Williams was also charged with possession of four rounds of 9 mm ammunition while not being the holder of the relevant documents.

All the charges were laid indictably by constables George, Noel, James and Markus Lange.

Maxine Marshall, 31 of Embacadere, San Fernando, was represented by attorney Annalee Girwar who said she was a mother of three and a sanitation worker. She said her client suffered seizures while in custody, including before her court appearance on Monday morning.

Girwar said Kimberly Marshall, 27 of Cipero Street, San Fernando was the mother of three. She said she was employed as a geriatric nurse and had been working at a restaurant for the Christmas season.

Girwar said both Marshalls had no previous or pending matters and she asked that they be placed on reasonable bail.

Defence attorney Shaun Teekasingh represented Williams and Alexis and said they were willing to comply with any conditions of bail.

He said Alexis, 25 of Cipero Street, San Fernando is the father of three children and worked painting signs and promotional items.

He also said that while Alexis had no physical signs, he was “slapped about his face” by police officers who were not in courtroom. He became dizzy and nauseous, the lawyer said.

Williams, Teekasingh said, was a fisherman with four previous convictions. He said he lived at Embacadere, San Fernando while Williams said he told officers he was born in John John, Laventille.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said the police was yet to have the four traced and asked for time to have this done. He said given the number of alleged victims, there were several identification parades which had to be conducted while the four were in custody.

The defence attorneys objected to time being given for the trace as they said their clients were arrested last week and the police officers had sufficient time to have this done. The magistrate asked, “What century are we in that we don’t have tracing over the weekend? … The system needs to change.”

She however remanded the couples into custody until Tuesday for a tracing to be made available. In denying bail, she said she looked at the seriousness of the offences which allegedly occurred on different dates and locations and involved different victims.

She said that Maxine Marshall is to be taken for treatment. She noted Teekasingh’s claim that his client was beaten but said that he had no visible sign of this.