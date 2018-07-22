Four Britons arrested over ‘gang rape’ of woman in Ibiza

(SKY NEWS) – Four British men have been arrested in Ibiza after a woman was allegedly gang raped on the Spanish island.

Spanish police said a 29-year-old woman from the UK claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted after meeting the men at a bar in the popular tourist hotspot San Antonio.

The four men arrested, reportedly including two brothers, appeared in court in Ibiza on Friday.

Two of the men covered their faces with their shirts as they were pictured in handcuffs being escorted by police.

A 21-year-old man and 29-year-old man have since been released on bail as investigations continue.