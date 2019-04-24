Former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira retires from international cricket

Share This On:

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces the retirement of one of its longest serving West Indies women’s players, Merissa Aguilleira.

Merissa played in over 100 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and captained the West Indies women from 2009-2015, a period during which she led the team to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in India 2013, and the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and was part of the 2016 ICC women’s world T20 winning team in Kolkata.

In her primary role as a wicketkeeper, she has over 100 dismissals in ODI cricket, having recently achieving the magical three figures during the home series against South Africa Women in September 2018. In addition, she has over 70 dismissals in T20 internationals (T20Is) from the 95 matches she’s played.

Having made her ODI debut against the Netherlands women in July of 2008 and her T20I debut against South Africa in June of 2009, she played 112 ODI matches, amassing 1,752 runs at an average of 20.61 and 95 T20Is, scoring 768 runs at an average of 14.49.

Merissa expressed her gratitude by saying: “I wish to thank all members of the team with which I worked and that worked with me to secure success in our endeavors to bring pleasure, pride, happiness and inspiration to West Indian people everywhere. It is an absolute honor to have been of service to West Indies cricket. My continued goal is to assist CWI to build and develop women’s cricket and help others like me to achieve their dreams.”

CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said:” From my own experience this cannot be the easiest of times for Merissa. However, her dignity and candor in communicating this decision has been exceptional. The highest of accolades are due to her for a career spanning more than 10 years and which included over 100 ODIs. Far exceeding the statistics, Merissa has been the epitome of professionalism throughout her career whilst consistently upholding the highest possible standards on and off the field.”

Adams added: “Personally I am very grateful to Merissa for all her help and assistance she gave me since I became director of cricket, and I have no doubt that she will continue to add value to the game in the region in the future. I wish her all the very best as she begins a new chapter in her life.”

